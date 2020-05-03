Prof. Yankah Supports Agona East Farmers With Free Cocoa Fertilizers

Minister of State In-charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah has disclosed that plans were far advanced for Cocoa Farmers in the Agona East District of the Central Region to benefit from over 20,000 Free Freezers to boost Cocoa Production

According to the Minister, the exercise which has already started will reach every Cocoa Farmer in the Agona East District

Professor Kwesi Yankah who is also the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the upcoming December General Elections stated these when he supplied over 200 Cocoa Fertilizers to Farmers at Agona Namanwura for distribution to Cocoa Farmers drawn from 8 Communities in the Agona Namanwura Electoral Area last Saturday

The beneficiary Communities include Otabilkwaa, Asarekwaa, Mangoase, Namanwura, Amanful, Kokoado No.2, and Okyereko

Presenting the Fertilizers, Professor Kwesi Yankah acknowledged the positive contribution of Cocoa Farmers towards economic growth and development of the nation adding they need to be supported, appreciated, and honour them accordingly.

" I was born at Agona Duakwa, a Cocoa growing community in the Central Region, so I know what it takes to appreciate our gallant Cocoa Farmers.

I benefited from Cocoa Scholarship and so it is time to give back to the community especially Cocoa growing areas.

Today's presentation which kickstart plans for Mass supply of the Free Fertilizers will be spread across every community in the Agona East District

These Fertilizers which are given at no cost to the beneficiary farmer is to encourage them and most especially our youth to go into cocoa production

His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP government will continue to support farmers with the necessary farming input to enhance food and cash crops production

Vegetable Farmers in Agona Asafo, Duakwa, Kwanyarko and Agona Nsaba and surrounding communities will also benefit from Free Fertilizers to facilitate their work"

In addition to the Free Fertilizers, Professor Kwesi Yankah also supplied Free Face Mask to the farmers to protect themselves against Coronavirus infections

Mr. Francis Botwe, who received the Fertilizers on behalf of the farmers assured fair distribution of the Fertilizers.

The NPP Parliamentary Candidate later presented Veronica Buckets, Hand Sanitizers, and assorted soaps to the Agona Kenyanko farming Community.

Professor Kwesi Yankah urged the people to stick to all the protocols as the national fight against the spread of coronavirus infections.

"Let's observe Social distancing, regular hand washing and the wearing of face masks to avoid infections from Covid-19 pandemic"

Professor Kwesi Yankah similarly visited Agona Kwansakrom Ahmadiyya Muslim community where he donated bags of rice, sugar, Veronica Buckets, and Hand Sanitizers

He encouraged the Muslims to use the Ramadan Month of Fasting to pray for the total eradication of the coronavirus pandemic.