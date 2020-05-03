Speculations Surrounding My Brother's Death Should Cease With Immediate Effect--Brother Of Late Bishop

The elder brother of the late actor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko, Isaac Darko has urged Ghanaians to end the speculations about the death of his brother.

Isaac Darko speaking to the media to confirm the death of his brother called for an end to speculations about the death of his brother.

Isaac Darko noted that it is God who has invited his brother and called for an end to speculations that have been attributed to the death of his brother.

He confirmed that his brother died at the Ridge Hospital in Accra on Saturday after battling with a sickness for some time.

“There are many speculations ongoing about the death of my brother which are untrue I want people to stop it because it could bring a curse on them. What we need now is prayers because our mother is devastated.”

Following the death of the budding actor, tribute has been pouring in on Social Media from his fans. The late Bishop Bernard Nyarko has acted in over five hundred movies.

---First1News.com