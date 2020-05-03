Zebilla Police Arrest Wee Peddlers; Destroys Three Shops

Listen to article

The Zebilla Police in Bawku West District of the Upper East Region has arrested four persons suspected to be dealing in substance suspected to be Indian.

Three shops belonging to the drug peddlers have been destroyed.

The suspects are Rafui Mahamadu aged 30, Simon Adabre, 18, Bilal Anambe 25, and George Akansiake, 21.

The suspects were apprehended with 589 pieces of wrappers of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis Sativa (Indian hemp) concealed in five separate black polythene bags.

The police also retrieved 40 packs of smoking papers, a pair of scissors and smoking lights concealed in a Nike bag including an unregistered Haojin motorcycle and a bicycle.

According to the Zebilla Police Commander, Superintendent Ahmed Adam Mahama, the command received an got a tip-off that a group of young men were peddling and smoking substances suspected to be Indian hemp at a hideout called Abuss Adam.

According to him, he quickly mobilised his men in uniform together with his station officers and a combined team of personnel from 'Operation Conquered Fist' stationed at Zebilla.

Supt. Ahmed Adam Mahama told ModernGhana News that the suspects, Rafiu Mahamadu and Simon Adabre were arraigned before the District Magistrate Court in Bolgatanga and the other two were remanded into police custody to re-appear on 5/06/2020.

Supt Ahmed said he and his men will not relax as they plan to continue with their intelligence gathering exercise to bring all persons terrorizing the township and its environs to book.

He said the police has stepped up activities in and around the Zebilla town and advised persons engaging in all manner of criminal activities to desist from such negative attitudes or face the law.

Superintendent Ahmed Adam Mahama, called on residents of Zebilla to assist them with information to help clamp down criminals.