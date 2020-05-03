Pre-Mix Fuel Seller Injured In Fire Incident

Listen to article

A forty-year-old man has been rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital after he sustained injuries from a fire accident in Buipe on Sunday.

The victim Asakpena who is a pre-mix fuel dealer sells his fuel to his fellow fisher folks at Bridge a suburb of Buipe for fishing and also owns a drinking spot where the fire started in front of the pub.

According to eyewitnesses he bent over to pour some fuel into a liter can when it ignited and burnt parts of his body from the shoulders to his chest and peeled off his skin.

It is also believed that all the cans and drums full of the pre-mix fuel around him were also burnt in the fire and worth about 5,000 Ghana Cedis.

He was rushed by the National Ambulance Service in a coma to the Teaching hospital for treatment on Sunday.

However, experts from the Ghana National Fire Service are yet to determine the cause of the fire.