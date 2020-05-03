Covid-19: Basic Needs, CSOs Donates To Mentally Ill Persons In Accra

The presentation which is meant to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus was made to vulnerable persons in five communities; Pokuase, Mayera, Dedeiman, Teshie, and Nungua in Accra.

The donation was supported by the Civil Society Platforms (CSO's) on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ibrahim Musah, a Community Based Ground Advisor at Basic Needs Ghana said the support is to ensure that persons living with mental illness and epilepsy get access to nutritional foods and other essentials.

“The packs of rice, cooking oil, immune boosters and water is to help sustain, keep them safe and sound during this time that the world is faced with the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Mr. Musah said the donation was to complement the Government's effort to take care of some of the poorest and vulnerable people in the country.

“Persons living with mental health conditions risk being left behind as their ill-health conditions put them at greater risk amidst this global crises”. He said.

He called on other well-meaning institutions and organisations to come to the aid of persons with mental health conditions and other vulnerable groups greatly affected by the prevailing socio-economic conditions.

He urged the public to continue to wash their hands with soap frequently under running water, use hand sanitizers as often as possible, observe social distancing, avoid handshakes, use face masks when in public, and stay at home when necessary.

“We salute frontline health workers for their great service and sacrifices in this difficult time, we believe that the government will make available enough resources to complement your hard work,” he added.

Beauty Emefa Nartey, Executive Secretary of the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition said this is phase one of the many interventions done by CSO's to complement the government's efforts to help the poor and vulnerable.

The beneficiaries thanked the two organisations for their timely intervention.

Basic Needs Ghana and the CSO's platform on SDG's took the opportunity to educate the beneficiaries on the safety measure to observe to stay safe from the coronavirus.

