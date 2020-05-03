Covid-19: Roll Out Social Interventions For Rural Farmers

In a statement issued and signed by its Executive Director, Mr David Ewusi Asare in Cape Coast, the NGO encouraged the Government to act fast.

While commending the Government for the drastic measures taken to contain, treat and stop the spread of COVID-19, it noted that most of the interventions to mitigate the impact of the disease, only benefited the rich and city dwellers.

“Subsidies on electricity, pipe-borne water among others are great. But this has little impact on the plights of farmers in Ghana. How many farmers use pipe-borne water? How many farmers use electricity for economic activity? So, eventually the rich and those living in cities benefit.

“Why has the poor and vulnerable in society especially farmers been deprived access to LEAP and social interventions by Government rather in a time that they needed it?” the statement quizzed.

