Ghanaians Admonished To Wear Safety Masks

The Ashanti regional organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Francis Adomako, known in the political space as François has admonished Ghanaians to adhere to the safety precautionary measures put in place to curb the spread of the Coronavirus disease.

Speaking to a group of people in the Greater Kumasi Metropolis as part of his COVID-19 community education, the reserved but hardworking regional organizer of the party urged members of the group to wear their protective masks at all times.

He also admonished them to practice the physical or social distancing measure and other measures that have been put in place to fight the pandemic.

François also encouraged these groups to keep their hopes alive knowing that indeed, with all the protocols being used by government and other stakeholder agencies, this too shall surely pass.

Mr. Francis Adomako and his able operations team have together engaged in unrelenting community sensitization as part of their contribution to the fight against COVID-19.

Over the weeks, they have also distributed large quantities of COVID-19 relief items to various institutions, communities, and vulnerable persons living in the greater Kumasi metropolis.