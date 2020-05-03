Help Streamline Problematic e-Learning Programs – USAG Urges Govt

The University Students’ Association of Ghana (USAG) is calling on the government to help streamline the various e-learning programmes in the country as a way of resolving the numerous challenges students are faced with benefiting from such programmes.

The association also says telecommunication networks should be integrated into plans for the rollout of e-learning platforms for students, indicating that this will help to resolve the challenges associated with network connectivity in certain geographical areas.

The president of USAG, Paul Abrokwa in a Citi News interview said, “we are asking them to bring on board the AirtelTigo and [other] good networks because in some areas these are the only network which is available so as to support the system”.

He stressed on the need for a “simplified system for all university students” due to the varying learning systems significant to each university which is challenging, saying that “the University of Ghana is using Sakai and the others I don’t know what they are using so this is a problem they are facing in a way. Whether the method system is supporting the system, it is still a problem so they should streamline [e-learning platforms] for the students.”

Student loans

He further called on the government to disburse students’ loans to help cushion students especially because the funds have always been the backbone of university students amid financial constraints.

