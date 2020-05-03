DreamOval Provides Gh¢100,000 Worth Of Technology Services to Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund

DreamOval Limited is committing GHC100,000 worth of technology services to support the efforts of the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund.

As one of the leading technology companies in Ghana, DreamOval Limited has committed itself to offer digital services to the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund by developing a website to promote transparency in the management of the Fund and raise awareness about its operations.

The company is also providing, free of charge, a digital platform for the receipt and processing of donations from around the world to the fund.

The Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of DreamOval Limited, Claud Kwaku Hucthful says his company’s support for the fund is its contribution to the national effort to defeat COVID-19.

Mr. Hutchful said: “We are proud to be service partners of the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund. We are offering years of specialization and expertise to the fund to build a world class website and an end to end digital platform to enable us process digitally donations that have been made by various people. When crisis happens, it's best we find solutions. For us the skill we have gathered over the years is what we can offer to help fight the war against COVID-19.”

The Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund was established by entrepreneurs to provide support to the government in its fights against the Coronavirus outbreak. The fund is currently spearheading the construction of the 100-bed infectious disease isolation and treatment facility. When completed, the fully-equipped facility will be used to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients at the Ga East Hospital, which has become the main national treatment centre for those infected by the disease. Plans are also far advanced for the construction of similar facilities in Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale.