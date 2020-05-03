Nigeria: Emir Of Rano Reported Dead

Listen to article

The Emir of Rano, in Kano State of Nigeria, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila II, has been reported dead

According to Nigerian media report, he died on Saturday at a hospital in Kano at the age of 74.

The Turakin Rano and House of Representatives Member of Rano, Kibiya and Bunkure, Alhaji Kabir Alhassan Rururm, is believed to have confirmed the death.

According to him, the late emir would be buried this evening.

The late emir was survived by two wives and 17 children.

It would recalled that Emir was said to have been sick and hospitalized before he gave up on Saturday evening.

---Daily Guide