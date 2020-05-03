Governance Is Serious Business — Movement

A statement signed by Mr Razak Kojo Opoku, the Founder and President of the CVM, said the concerns of Ghanaians in this COVID-19 period had been reasonably addressed by the President.

It said the President had been engaging relevant stakeholders, holding strategic meetings, reaching consensus and having serious discussions at Cabinet, all geared towards ensuring the safety of the people.

“This is also to stabilize the economy for the collective good of the populace,” the statement said.

It commended the government for critical thinking and consultation with experts on the best way forward to contain the pandemic.

---GNA