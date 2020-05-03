Covid-19: Accra Records Over 1,850 Cases

The Greater Accra Region has recorded 1,852 confirmed Coronavirus cases out of the national total of 2,169.

This makes the national capital the region with the highest number of coronavirus cases in Ghana.

The Greater Accra has been leading the country’s count since the index cases of Covid-19 was recorded on March 12.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in a breakdown of the regional distribution pegged the Ashanti Region as the second highest with 117 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The Eastern Region is the third highest with 87 followed by the Central Region with 21 cases.

The Oti and Upper East regions have 19 cases each while the Volta Region and the Northern Region has 16 and 13 cases respectively.

The Western Region has nine cases while the Western North Region has four recorded cases and the North East Region 2 cases.

The Savannah, Bono, Ahafo and Bono East regions have no recorded case of Covid-19.

Data from the GHS indicates that 229 patients receiving treatment for Covid-19 have recovered.

The death toll has increased to 18 while six patients are said to be in critical or moderate conditions.

