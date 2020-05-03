Covid-19: UK Records 621 New Deaths By News Desk LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Some 621 new coronavirus deaths have been reported across the United Kingdom (UK). The UK Department of Health and Social Care made this known in a tweet around 4:19pm on May 2, 2020. It says “As of 9am 2 May, there have been 1,129,907 tests, with 105,937 tests on 1 May.” “825,946 people have been tested of which 182,260 tested positive,” the Department tweeted. “As of 5pm on 1 May, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 28,131 have sadly died.” ---Daily Guide CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus pandemicthe UK
