Covid-19: UK Records 621 New Deaths

Some 621 new coronavirus deaths have been reported across the United Kingdom (UK).

The UK Department of Health and Social Care made this known in a tweet around 4:19pm on May 2, 2020.

It says “As of 9am 2 May, there have been 1,129,907 tests, with 105,937 tests on 1 May.”

“825,946 people have been tested of which 182,260 tested positive,” the Department tweeted.

“As of 5pm on 1 May, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 28,131 have sadly died.”

