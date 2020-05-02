Commonwealth Youth Games Rescheduled To August 1

The 7th Commonwealth Youth Games were scheduled to take place ‪from 1-7 August 2021 in Trinidad and Tobago.

However, the impact of the pandemic on the global international sporting calendar means that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have now been to postponed to the summer of 2021 during the original dates of the Youth Games.

Following positive discussions, the CGF has agreed to consider the best alternative options and time frames for staging the event in the future, potentially in 2023.

The GCF has given the Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association (TTCGA) consideration as the first option to host.

Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs in the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, has committed to asking the Cabinet to re-examine its position and provide the necessary confirmation regarding the hosting of the Commonwealth Youth Games and the related expenditure.

The CGF President Dame Louise Martin said: “The rescheduling of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics has also changed demands on scheduling and resources for many of our Commonwealth Games Associations (CGAs) and International Federations from 2020 to 2021.

“COVID-19 has had a devastating impact across the world and everyone's absolute priority is the health and wellbeing of their communities.”

“Our decision has been made in the best interests of athletes, fans, and citizens that are to benefit from these transformational Games.

“We are committed over the coming months to look at future dates and hosting options, to ensure the right decision is taken for the Commonwealth Youth Games so that the region can continue to play a leading role as part of the Commonwealth Sports Movement.”

---GNA