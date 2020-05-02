Victims Of Abutia Rainstorm Gets Support

The support from the Government includes 100 pieces of 1/4 iron rods, 40 packets of roofing nails, 200 bags of cement and 150 bundles of roofing sheet.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, and Madam Elizabeth Ohene, a Senior Presidential Advisor, who presented the items, entreated the traditional leaders to ensure they were allocated to the most vulnerable members in the community.

Dr Letsa appealed to the chiefs and people of Abutia to continue to adhere to the various directives and guidelines announced by the President to help contain the spread of the COVID-19.

He encouraged seamstresses in the town to sew face masks for sale and also wear them to be safe and free from contracting the disease.

Madam Ohene, on her part, stressed the need for the distribution of the items to the needy and the vulnerable in the affected community since they were to help alleviate their burden due to financial constraints.

Togbe Abutia Kodzo Gidi VI, the Paramount Chief of Abutia, expressed gratitude to the Government for the support and promised to make sure the materials were distributed to the vulnerable.

Present were Mr Ernest Victor Apau, the Ho-West District Chief Executive, and officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation District Office.

