Covid-19: TUC Urge Employers To Provide Workers With PPEs

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has called on employers to put in place adequate measures to protect workers following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

The TUC says workers like any other group of Ghanaians must be protected at their workplaces.

Speaking at this year's May Day celebration, the TUC Secretary-General, Dr Yaw Baah called for the provision of PPEs to workers in the line of duty.

“Employers are required to provide personal protective equipment to their employees. They are also required to constitute safety committees to deal with all issues related to COVID-19 cases and to appoint focal persons to facilitate workers education on coronavirus. These focal persons will also have the responsibilities with liaising with health authorities in the event of an outbreak Coronavirus in the workplace.”

The COVID-19 has necessitated extra protection for staff of various organizations due to the risks involved in undertaking their respective services.

Some businesses have asked some of their staff to work from home as part of efforts to limit the risk staff face in contracting the virus.

The Trades Union Congress’ (TUC) celebration of the 2020 edition of the May Day celebration was held virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Stimulus packages for businesses

There have been diverse calls and views and the provision of stimulus packages for businesses.

The government has put in place a GHS600 million soft loan scheme with a two-year repayment plan for micro, small and medium scale businesses.

Persons who access these loans will have a one-year grace period before beginning repayment.

In addition, the Finance Minister announced a GHS1 billion Coronavirus Alleviation Programme that will be funded from the Ghana Stabilisation Fund.

On the delivery of stimulus packages, the Head of the Economics Department at the University of Ghana, Prof. William Baah-Boateng argued that the global impact of the pandemic requires governments and businesses to be more innovative in their operations in order to gain greater outcomes during and after the pandemic.

Also, the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), has been demanding that the government comes clean on how it intends to account for the stimulus packages that it is offering to distressed companies.

The AGI fears that the taxpayer risks losing hugely if beneficiaries are unable to account for their allocation.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) and the Ghana Employers Association on another hand have called on the government to extend its stimulus support to cover big businesses.

---citinewsroom