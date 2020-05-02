Lower Axim Traditional Authority Donates Nose Masks To Indigenes

The Lower Axim Traditional Authority in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region has donated Seven Thousand (7000) pieces of nose masks to indigenes of Axim.

The beneficiaries include market women, fisherfolks, taxi drivers, fishmongers, etc.

The exercise which was led by the Paramount Chief of Lower Axim Traditional Area, Awulae Attibrukusu III, and supported by some chiefs was aimed at helping curb the COVID-19 menace.

The gesture was part of the traditional authorities' contribution and commitment towards helping the government's campaign against the spread of the disease.

Speaking to the media on Saturday morning on Ankobra Fm, Awulae Attibrukusu III, paramount Chief of Lower Axim Traditional Area urged his citizens to adhere to all the basic precautionary measures seriously to enable them to stay safe and alive.

He encouraged them always endeavour to wash their hands under running water with soap, avoid overcrowding, handshakes, etc.

The former Vice President of the National House Chiefs also expressed worry about the noncompliance regarding the basic preventative measures by some market women in the area and advised them to be mindful of the lives.

"Our lives must be very important to us as citizens, since without we staying healthy and alive; there will not be any society for us to live in; so we appeal to all to adhere to the laid down rules". Awulae Attibrukusu stressed.

On his part, Nana Awuza III, Divisional Chief of Lower Axim Utopai urged parents to teach their children on the basic precautionary measures to avoid contracting the disease.

"We know our children are vulnerable and fall easy target in terms of contracting the disease and it is in this regard that parents must pay attention to their wards"

He urged all especially fishmongers to keep their surroundings clean in their daily endeavours.