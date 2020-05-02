COVID-19: Kpone Police Command Enforces Face Mask Directives

The Police has mounted checkpoints within the Municipality to ensure that commuters and commercial drivers wore face mask to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in line with a directive issued by the Ghana Health Service.

The checkpoints where; the main Tema-TOR to Kpone road, Bethlehem community, Saki High tension, Kpone Barrier and other vantage places in the Municipality.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Superintendent of Police Seth Tay, Kpone District Police Commander, stated that, the exercise was to ensure full compliance but not to intimidate residents.

Superintendent Tay stated that, people who did not wear the face mask were asked to go back and get their face mask before they could be allowed to pass to their various destinations.

He added that the exercise was very successful, revealing that there was about 80 per cent compliance level during the half day exercise.

Wearing of face mask was made mandatory by the Ghana Health Service after the President lifted the three weeks partial lock down which was put in place to check the spread of the virus.

Ghana currently has 2,074 confirmed Cases, 217 recoveries and 17 deaths.

---GNA