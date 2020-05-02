COVID-19- Friends Of Alhaji Binga Donates PPE To Health Facility In Walewale

A group calling itself Friends of Alhaji Binga has presented the large quantity of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Our Lady of Rocio Clinic and Nutrition Center in Walewale in the West Mamprusi Municipality to support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The presentation was done in honour of Mr Ahmed Issahaku popularly called Alhaji Binga who is the Technical Advisor to the Vice President for his enormous contribution towards youth development in the area.

The items presented include 300 pieces of gloves, 10 gowns, one overall, a pair of theater shoes, 60 bottles of hand sanitizers, two gallons of methylated spirit, and two gallons of bleach. The rest are 150 pieces of a surgical mask, 20 respirator masks and a veronica bucket.

Presenting the items in Walewale on Friday, the leader of the group, Mr. James Atiga said they recognizes the efforts of the facility in health care delivery in the municipality and deemed it necessary to support the center as part of their Cooperate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“the association is doing this donation to let the Technical Advisor to the Vice President, Mr. Ahmed Issahaku popularly called Alhaji Binga to know that the youth of Mamprugu and Ghana recognizes his efforts through the office of the vice president in getting them opportunities such as jobs, scholarships, and goodness” he noted.

He admonished management of the facility to put the items into good use for the benefit of the entire society, pledging that as an association which is championing the development of mamprugu, they will continue to support the health facility in diverse ways to enable it function effectively.

Mr Atiga also used the occasion to advise the general public to commit themselves in the fight against the dreadful pandemic that is causing havoc across the world, stressing that “lets continue to practice the safety precautions by regularly washing our hands with soap under running water, use sanitizer and put on nose masks”.

On her part, the Reverend sister in charge of the center thanked the group for the kind gesture and called on other benevolent organizations and well-meaning individuals to emulate the group and come to their aid.

The Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Walewale Constituency, Alhaji Jacob Pantaki who graced the occasion also commended the group for the kind gesture and pledged his maximum support to them.

Present at the occasion were Mr Mohammed Tuferu, a representative of Alhaji Binga, Alhaji Sualihu, a former constituency treasurer, Mba Mo-ari, Nuhu Abdul Razak, Mahami Adam among other members.