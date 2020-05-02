Covid-19: Volta Cases Balloons To 30

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Volta Region have increased to 30.

This comprises 21 being from Ketu South, which is now the epicenter of the region.

About 15 of the 21 cases were as a result of contact tracing from the six illegal foreigners who were on mandatory quarantine.

Again, 15 of the 21 Ketu South cases are foreigners while six are Ghanaians.

The remaining nine inclcude, one case from Kpando. Three cases are as a result of contact tracing from two cases in Hohoe and one as a result of contact tracing from Ho case.

The last one is from routine surveillance.

The region will be undertaking mass testing at hotspots, particularly Aflao and communities along Ghana’s eastern borders with Togo in the Ketu South Municipality.

Per the figures, Ketu South contributes about 70% of the region’s cases.

The Volta Regional Public Health Emergency Management Committee, chaired by the Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa made this known in a release issued late Friday.

According to the statement, the region after intense meeting decided to announce to the public ahead of update by the Ghana Health Service on its website to prevent fear and panic in the region.

He assured residents to remain calm and adhere strictly to the health guidelines.

The region is also going to intensify education and strict enforcement of all restrictions and guidelines.

