Court Orders Arrest Of Bishop Borngreat For Flouting Ban On Religious Gathering

The Ashaiman District Court, presided over by Mr Charles Boateng, has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the founder of Heavens Life Global Church, Bishop Eric Borngreat Aboagye, for flouting President Akufo-Addo's ban on social gathering.

Bishop Borngreat Aboagye was said to have organised a church service attended by over 50 people at Lebanon School Junction at Ashaiman last Wednesday.

He escaped and fled from the church premises on sighting a joint police and taskforce team from the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (AshMA) who were moving in to enforce the law.

Members of the taskforce, however, managed to arrest some of the congregants who were handed over to the police who arraigned them before the Ashaiman District Court last Thursday.

Prayer service

Police Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akwasi Ahenkorah Afrifa, informed the court that on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at about 1:30 p.m, a joint police and taskforce team from the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly, had information that there was a prayer service in a church around Lebanon School Junction at Ashaiman.

The police gathered from the information that about 50 members of the church had gathered to pray contrary to the ban on all religious, social and public gatherings which has been in force since March 15, as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Arrest

ASP Ahenkorah Afrifa said following the information, the taskforce rushed to the church to apprehend the culprits.

However, the head pastor of the church, Bishop Aboagye, on seeing the members of the task force approaching, abandoned his pulpit and took to his heels.

The congregants also attempted to escape after seeing their leader dash out, but 22 of them, including seven males and 15 females, including a juvenile were arrested.

The culprits were sent to the Tsuibleo Police Station where they were charged and placed before the Ashaiman District Court. The court granted bail in the sum of GH¢10,000 with two sureties to each of the adult accused persons.

The juvenile was granted bail of the same amount but with surety.

The court ordered the suspects to report to the police on Tuesday to be re-arraigned because the area district court lacked jurisdiction to handle the matter.

