Covid-19: Nigeria Deaths Hit 68

Nigeria's coronavirus related deaths have risen to 68. The country has also recorded 238 new cases, bringing its total confirmed cases to 2,170.

This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

NCDC tweeted that 351 persons have been discharged after taking treatment for the virus.

Below is the breakdown of the new cases

92-Kano

36-FCT

30-Lagos

16-Gombe

10-Bauchi

8-Delta

6-Oyo

5-Zamfara

5-Sokoto

4-Ondo

4-Nasarawa

3-Kwara

3-Edo

3-Ekiti

3-Borno

3-Yobe

2-Adamawa

1-Niger

1-Imo

1-Ebonyi

1-Rivers

1-Enugu

