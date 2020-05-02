Trade Fair Company Lays Off 31 Permanent Employees, 5 Contract Staff

The Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited has laid off its workers.

The company terminated the appointment of 31 permanent employees and 5 contract staff.

A letter dated 23 April 2020, signed by the Chief Executive Officer Dr Agnes Adu and sighted by classfmonline.com said the affected workers cease to become employees of the company from May 2020.

The letter read: “The company will pay you a salary for the month of April 2020 and pay you one month’s salary in lieu of notice.”

Additionally, “You are requested to return all company property in your possession to the office of the CEO by the close of business on 15 May 2020.”

“On behalf of the company, I wish to thank you for your services and wish you well in your future endeavours”, the letter indicated.

No reasons have been assigned to the termination of their contracts.

---classfmonline