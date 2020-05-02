Unemployed Medical Laboratory Scientists Cry For Jobs

The Coalition of Unemployed Medical Laboratory Scientists (COUMLS), Ghana, has observed the alarming rise of COVID 19 globally and the state of reported cases in Ghana with considerable disquiet and is impressed by the Republic of Ghana government's efforts to counter this novel pandemic in the region. We commend the Government immensely in its timely response to the situation.

Whilst the disease is stretching our health systems to the limits, it is obvious that we need to augment our health workforce to fight the pandemic. Our health care system is built on the foundation of clinical laboratory testing and diagnostics and this crisis have clearly revealed the cracks in the foundation. The government must act to immediately reinforce the medical laboratory structures and workforce.

COUMLS wishes to express our readiness to unite in the battle against COVID 19 through standard laboratory practices of collection of samples through processing and release of timely and accurate results.

We humbly appeal through the Ministry of Health (MOH), as a matter of urgency, to consider engaging these trained Unemployed Medical Laboratory personnel who are ready to help build a more robust and effective response to COVID-19.

We wish all infected persons well and offer our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of all those who passed on.

SALIA EMMANUEL ATOMBO STEPHEN

(President, COUMLS) (Secretary, COUMLS)