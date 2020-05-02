CK Tedam University To Train Doctors

Principal of the C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences in Navrongo in the Upper East Region, Professor Albert Luguterah, has announced that the university will soon start training medical doctors and other allied medical professionals once it is inaugurated.

The C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (formerly Navrongo campus of the University for Development Studies) was recently approved as an autonomous public university by Parliament, in line with an announcement made by President Akufo-Addo in 2019 to rename the university and change its status.

Prof. Luguterah revealed the university's plans on a current affairs programme on A1 Radio in Bolgatanga.

According to him, inasmuch as the university would want to focus on its technology and applied sciences mandate, it would venture into other programmes that are relevant in academia and needed as regards the country's development.

He hinted that once the C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences is duly inaugurated, management would start the accreditation process for all new programmes the university intends to run.

Asked if the university is ready to run the new programmes, especially the training of medical doctors, Prof. Luguterah said, “… when you talk of whether the university is well resourced and ready to carry out such programmes, one should note that there is no institution on this planet earth that will ever say it has all that it needs. So yes, lecturers and workers are ready. In fact, we have a medical facility which is well equipped and ready to train doctors.”

He said the new status of the university was good news, and the lecturers and staff there were all happy and ready to work to ensure that the mandate of the university is well executed.

He entreated the public to see the university as an institute for the whole country and not only for one particular region or district, as the aim is to build a better and prosperous Ghana.

---Daily Guide