May Day: IGP Salutes Policemen

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh has commended the courageous men and women of the Police Service for their relentless contribution towards national development.

Their dedication to maintaining peace and ensuring that the society was free from crime could not be overlooked on the special day for workers, he said.

The IGP was addressing personnel of the Service, on Friday, to commemorate International Workers’ Day.

“I wish you a happy celebration, though with the nature of the work, you cannot stay home to enjoy the holiday,” he stated, and assured them of the Administration's support to execute their duties efficiently.

IGP Oppong-Boanuh, therefore, encouraged them to continue to ensure that Ghanaians became free from COVID-19 and criminals.

He urged the citizenry to support the Police by staying indoors if they did not have anything important to do outside.

The IGP expressed his contentment with the continuous support from the citizenry, especially, from family and friends in the course of their work.

Ghana annually joins others around the globe to celebrate workers’ achievements. This year’s theme is “COVID-19 in Ghana: Impact on Employment and Working Conditions”.

Also known as May Day or Labour Day, it is observed every May 1, by the working class to recognise their hardworking.

In the 19th Century when industrialisation was at its peak, employees were asked to work for 15 hours in a day; but on May 1, 1886, the United States Labour Union voted to go on strike and demanded that the hours be reduced to eight.

Members of the Union also asked for paid holidays, fair salaries and breaks during working hours.

The Day is, therefore, to also commemorate the continuous struggle for workers' rights.

---Daily Guide