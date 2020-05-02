2020 May Day: PRINPAG Salutes All Journalists And Media Stakeholders

Listen to article

On this occasion of the celebration of workers' day, I congratulate all of us hardworking media men and women of the Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana. Kindly extend the heartfelt appreciation and commendation to all your respective members of staff.

The past year has been very challenging and a difficult one, particularly the first quarter of 2020, but we have not reneged on our responsibilities of disseminating information of all kinds to our various stakeholders.

We have been exceptional in our reportage on Covid-19 and related matters and the executives are of the view that u deserve exceptional commendation for your resolve to support the national agenda of reducing the rate of infection in Ghana. Congratulations to all of us for our efforts in keeping up the fight despite the challenges.

It is the prayer of the executives that, going forward, things improve particularly for our industry so that, we stand on our feet to be counted among the hardworking workers of Ghana. The leadership of PRINPAG appreciates u and says Ayekoo to all of us.

From Andrew Edwin Arthur,

PRINPAG President,

On behalf of the Executives.