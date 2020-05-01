Mayor Ernest Arthur Donates To Cape Coast Metro Hospital

Listen to article

The Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Ernest Arthur has donated items worth 15,000 Ghana Cedis to the Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital.

The items include Veronica Buckets, hand sanitizers, liquid soaps, jumbo tissue papers, and 240 waste bins. In addition to the items, he presented a cheque of Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (5,000) to the hospital.

He explained that part of the donation was sponsored by the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly and the other part, in his capacity as the Parliamentary Candidate of the Cape Coast South Constituency.

Presenting the items, Hon. Ernest Arthur expressed his appreciation to the staff of the hospital especially frontline health professionals who are taking care of Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

The Mayor of Cape Coast underscored the importance of the hospital to health delivery in the Cape Coast Metropolitan Area. This according to Hon. Arthur informed his decision to donate to the hospital.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Hospital, Dr. Derrick Bonsu, the Medical Director of the Hospital expressed his appreciation and thanked Hon. Ernest Arthur and the Metropolitan Assembly for the gesture.

"We are grateful to you for this gesture and I must say that this hospital is your hospital and the hospital of the people of Cape Coast. Beyond COVID-19 treatment, we continue to provide other services to the people so I invite everyone in the city who needs healthcare to visit our facility for quality healthcare", he added.

Furthermore, the Medical Director indicated that the items apart from supporting the treatment of COVID-19 patients will solve some of the problems the hospital faces.

Present at the presentation were Mr. Abban Ghansah, the Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Cape Coast South Constituency, Mr. Franklin Appiah, 2nd Vice Chairman, Mr. Kweku Baffoe Appiah, Protocol Officer of the Metropolitan Assembly. Also present were Mr. Justice Abekah, the Administrator of the hospital, some staff of the hospital, and executives of NPP, Cape Coast South Constituency.

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital is one of the four COVID-19 treatment centres in the Central Region.