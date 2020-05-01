ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ventilators Across Selected African Countries...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
01.05.2020 Social News

Two Ghanaians Found Dead In US

By News Desk
Kwame Osei FosuKwame Osei Fosu
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic
Listen to article

Two Ghanaians have reportedly been found lying dead in the United States.

One of them named Charles is said to be a son of Kwame Osei Fosu, a staunch member of the New Jersey branch of the NPP.

Mr Osei Fosu’s son is believed to have been killed by NJ Transist Train in New Jersey.

The other, Kwaku Duah, is believed to have died in New York but sources say his relatives cannot be traced.

51202094131-osjum8x432-img-20200501-wa0012

Osei Fosu is said to be one of the earliest members of the NPP US Chapter to have contributed to Ghana's Covid-19 National Trust Fund.

---Daily Guide

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

May Day: Bawumia Outlines 37 Achievements
2 hours ago

UNIPASS Sabotaged By Detractors; Stakeholders Acted In Bad F...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line