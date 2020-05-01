Akufo-Addo Says Job Creation His Priority

Listen to article

President Akufo-Addo has said job creation is a priority for his government.

He noted that several measures have been taken to create jobs for Ghanaians and, or, create the enabling environment for Ghanaians to create jobs and wealth for themselves.

Speaking at this year's May Day celebration in the studios of the state-owned Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) on Friday, 1 May 2020, Mr Akufo-Addo said: “Job creation is one of the priorities of this government,” adding that it is a social contract with the people, hence bold steps have been taken to that effect.

He applauded workers for their contributions to nation-building.

“We recognise and appreciate the efforts and sacrifices they have made toward the construction of the happy and prosperous Ghana we seek, and, on this day, I say Ayekoo to each one of you.”

This Year's May Day celebration was marked at the GBC studios with a limited number of persons from organised labour as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

----classfmonline