ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ventilators Across Selected African Countries...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
01.05.2020 Social News

[Watch] I Nearly Sacked My Mother Out Of My House For Betrayal – Kennedy Agyapong

By Richard Aubyn | A2zgh.com
[Watch] I Nearly Sacked My Mother Out Of My House For Betrayal – Kennedy Agyapong
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic
Listen to article

Member of Parliament and MP for Assin Central and business mogul Kennedy Agyapong has sounded a word of caution to the youth.

According to the 'say, as it is' MP, any business-minded youth shouldn't involve their relatives in their businesses.

In an interview on Y FM, Kennedy Agyapong said he learned a bitter lesson as his own mother betrayed him.

51202082654-1j041p5ccw-kennedy-agyapong-

He recalled how his late mother connived with his sister to almost steal his house in the United States of America.

Mr. Agyapong had noted that the issue was resolved in court and he thought about sacking his mother out of the house.

51202082654-8et2xkjwvq-51753256 324311614864885 4182251752367757532 n

With regard to this, he has become bitter and has never allowed any family member to come close to his business since then.

Watch;
Richard Aubyn
Richard Aubyn Contributor for Celebrity, Gossip and General News | A2zgh.com
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

May Day: Bawumia Outlines 37 Achievements
38 minutes ago

UNIPASS Sabotaged By Detractors; Stakeholders Acted In Bad F...
38 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line