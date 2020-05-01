[Watch] I Nearly Sacked My Mother Out Of My House For Betrayal – Kennedy Agyapong

Listen to article

Member of Parliament and MP for Assin Central and business mogul Kennedy Agyapong has sounded a word of caution to the youth.

According to the 'say, as it is' MP, any business-minded youth shouldn't involve their relatives in their businesses.

In an interview on Y FM, Kennedy Agyapong said he learned a bitter lesson as his own mother betrayed him.

He recalled how his late mother connived with his sister to almost steal his house in the United States of America.

Mr. Agyapong had noted that the issue was resolved in court and he thought about sacking his mother out of the house.

With regard to this, he has become bitter and has never allowed any family member to come close to his business since then.

