Contract Cleaners Association Cleans Up Ga East Hospital To Help Covid-19 Fight

The Contract Cleaners Association of Ghana (CCAG) on Friday, May 1 embarked on a charity professional clean up exercise at the Ga East Municipal Hospital as part of efforts to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

Ghana just like every other country of the world is faced with the deadly disease which has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

As of today, the confirmed cases in the West African Country stands at 2,074. Though 17 people have sadly passed away, the number of 212 recoveries shows the strides the frontline workers are making in the fight against the disease.

In a bid to provide a cleaner environment at the Ga East Hospital [a facility designated as one of the isolation centers to treat Covid-19 cases], the Contract Cleaners Association of Ghana cleaned the exterior of the facility today.

The exercise was undertaken by a selected team made up of members of all the reputable Cleaning Companies in Ghana that fall under CCAG.

Interacting with Modernghana News during the clean-up exercises, Mr. Yusif Salford who is the Chairman-Elect for CCAG explained that this is their little way of contributing to the fight against the Coronavirus.

“We are part of the Private Sector Fund undertaking the construction of the isolation centers and as partners, we have volunteered to take charge of all the cleaning. In the course of discussions, we realized this Hospital needs to be cleaned and that is why we are here.”

“We proposed to come and do it for the government for free. The Coronavirus (Covid-19) disease is about all of us and so we are helping in the small way we can”, Mr. Salford said.

On his part, Head of Administration at the Ga East Hospital, Rev. Samuel Obeng Mensah extended his appreciation to Contract Cleaners Association while noting that the clean-up exercise has come at the right time.

“I will like to, first of all, say a very big thank you to the Contract Cleaners Association of Ghana. In fact, they have come at the right time and so the hospital is very thankful," he told Modernghana News.

He added, “As you all know the Covid-19 is a disease that thrives on dirt and that is why we are advised to all wash and sanitize our hands. So to come here and weed all every part of the hospital, spray and clean, they have done very well."

Rev. Samuel Obeng further appeals to other companies to come to the aid of the hospital with any form of support to help in the fight against the Coronavirus crisis.

Some pictures of the clean-up exercise below: