IFFCO Ghana Donates Food Items In Support Of ‘Feed The Frontline’ Initiative 

IFFCO Ghana has donated assorted food items to support the ‘Feed the Frontline’ initiative of the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund (GCPSFund) to support the ‘Feed the Frontline’ initiative.

The ‘Feed the Frontline’ initiative is being championed by the GCPSFund to provide hot cooked meals for health care and other professionals at the forefront of Ghana’s fight against the coronavirus.

At a short ceremony at the premises of the Ga East Hospital, IFFCO Ghana presented food items costing about GHC40,000 towards the initiative. The items included 10,000 packets of San Marco spaghetti and 600 bottles of Sunny vegetable oil.

Noah Akellasoore Adintoghe, Marketing Manager for IFFCO Ghana Trading Limited said, the company believes in corporate social responsibility and, therefore, donating the food items was a way to support various government initiatives to defeat the coronavirus.

“We all need to come on board and support the effort of government and this is the time we need the private sector to participate and so we thought that with the little that we have, we could contribute to this relief effort and we are proud as the IFFCO Group to partner in the fight against this pandemic,” Mr. Adintoghe said.

He also appealed to other corporate organisations to emulate his company’s gesture.

The Managing Trustee of the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund, Senyo Hosi, received the donations on behalf of the Fund. He expressed appreciation to the IFFCO Group for the donation and also urged other companies and individuals to donate to support the Fund with cash and kind donations.

The Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund is an initiative led by some business owners to support the fight against the Coronavirus outbreak. Each trustee of the project made a seed contribution of GHC100,000 towards the funding of the project, with an aim to raise a 100 million dollars.

Currently, the Fund is building a 100-bed infectious disease isolation and treatment facility at the Ga East hospital, which is expected to be completed by the end of May. When ready, the fully-equipped facility will serve as the main treatment centre for critically ill covid-19 patients.

