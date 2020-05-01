COVID-19: TamaleFit Fetes Vulnerable People In Tamale

Listen to article

TamaleFit and Fitness Centre in Tamale in the Northern region has fed over 1,000 vulnerable people in the Northern Region.

The beneficiaries who live around the Tamale metropolis received bags of rice, oil, tomatoes and other ingredients to support them through the covid-19 pandemic era.

TamaleFit assisted the vulnerable in society due to the hardship during the covid-19 pandemic era which has greatly affected businesses across the globe.

As part of the company’s corporate social responsibility, TamaleFit decided to support the vulnerable and needy in society.

The Chief Executive Officer of TamaleFit, Joseph Tiibe notes that the most affected in the Covid-19 are women and children in the society which motivated the company to stretch a helping to them.

“ most of our mothers in the region are traders and they work in the various markets but due to covid-19 they can’t even make GH 5 a whole day in the scorching sun and that’s sad and they need to survive .” He said

He indicated that the world is battling the deadly Covid19 pandemic that has brought the world to a standstill and has led to a decline in commercial activities and called for individuals, organizations and institution to come to the aid of the vulnerable in society.

Mr. Tiibe assured that the company will support more vulnerable people in the region as and when the opportunity comes.

Established a year ago, the centre has fast become the best fitness facility providing mainly physiotherapy through its well equipped modern gym facilities.