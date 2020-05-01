Savana Signatures Bridges Language Barrier To Provide SRHR and COVID-19 Information

In this era of Corona Virus (COVID-19) pandemic, rapid and convenient dissemination of health, specifically COVID-19 information in all languages to the public is crucial to enable every individual to understand how one can contract the COVID-19, the symptoms of COVID-19, the preventive measures to observe and what to do when one experiences the symptoms; this can be achieved through the use of information technology such as mobile phones to reach out to every individual at their convenient location in a language they understand.

Language barrier has deprived a significant proportion of the Ghanaian population, especially persons in rural areas of receiving relevant information pertaining to COVID-19, Reproductive Health education and reporting of Gender-Based Violence. This calls for the need for urgent intervention to ensure inclusive participation on health education to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other related diseases.

The need for an intervention necessitated Savana Signatures to utilise information technology to deliver real-time information on SRHR and COVID-19 in English as well as bridged the language barrier through the use of local Ghanaian languages on their SHE+ Helpline, thus ensuring an inclusive effort in reducing the spread of the COVID-19.

The SHE+ Helpline provides information and counselling on all issues related to SRHR and now, COVID-19; including how one can contract COVID-19, the symptoms of COVID-19, the preventive measures to observe and what to do when one experiences the symptoms. Callers who per the information received are suspected of COVID-19 or has an issue on SRHR are referred to appropriate authorities and health centres for further professional handling.

The COVID-19 pandemic has undeniably caused phycological trauma among some persons, hence the SHE+ helpline provides callers with counselling services on COVID-19 to enable them regain their normalcy.

The SHE+ centre has recently received more than 300 calls from the public seeking for SRHR and COVID-19 related information.

The Executive Director of Savana Signatures, Mr Stephen Agbenyo stressed that the need for an inclusive participation in the fight against the novel coronavirus necessitated the need to strengthen the SHE+ helpline to include issues of COVID-19 in these challenging times.

COVID-19 and SRHR Sensitisation Exercise

SHE+ Champions, a team of young people trained by Savana Signatures on Sexual Health Education to enable them provide a step-down training to young people in the Northern part of Ghana is at this challenging time championing SRHR and COVID-19 education among young people.

On Saturday, 26th April, 2020, out of school Young people benefited from the SHE+ Champions sensitisation exercise on how to utilise U-Report to access Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights and COVID-19 information on the SHE+ and the UNICEF Agoo platforms using mobile phones. This is essential to staying safe and reducing the spread of COVID-19.

The young people were excited about the SHE+ platform and did not hesitate to try-out calling the SHE+ centre.

The SHE+ Champions encouraged young people to adhere to the Ghana Health Service protocols on staying safe and healthy on COVID-19.

A replica of the same sensitisation exercise is been carried out by the SHE+ Champions in different locations to meet the health needs of young people.

SHE+ Call Centre Numbers: 0544717199 / 0502863699 / 0591908507