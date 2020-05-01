Happy May Day Celebrations To Our Gallant And Heroic Workers, Amidst COVID-19

Listen to article

The role of the Ghanaian worker towards our development as a nation, remain an extremely invaluable contribution to the development of Ghana pre-dating our independence from the British in 1957.

On this special and memorable day of the worker, I wish to acknowledge your gallantry, even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the huge sacrifices and demands our nation's combat strategy has exacted from all workers, most especially our health workers, who remain at the frontline in the fight, thus far. Your dedication and love for Mother Ghana, for decades, has yet again been visibly and abundantly demonstrated.

In respect of the COVID-19, we know that the road to recovery will be long, hard, and tortuous. We must never be under any illusion that, as the government has lifted the partial restriction on movements in parts of Greater Accra and the Ashanti Regions, we have won the war against coronavirus.

However, I have every confidence in the Ghanaian worker across all sectors and industries, to deploy all the needed expertise and innovation to deliver a recovery strategy and higher productivity to the admiration of all as you have done all season.

I wish to urge you all and your families, to take extra precautions, as you go about your work, taking into consideration the WHO and Ghana Health Service disease prevention protocols; handwashing with soap under running water, alcohol-based hand sanitizer use, face mask use at all public places and most importantly, physical and social distancing. These are our first line ammunition in our fight against COVID-19.

I celebrate you and acknowledge your hard work, dedication, and sacrifice of all our gallant and heroic workers on this historic May Day 2020.

May God bless our homeland, Ghana.

Happy MAY DAY to you all.