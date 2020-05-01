COVID-19: FDA Approves Eight More Local Face Masks For Use

The approval brings to a total of 18 local manufacturers of the masks.

17 are in Greater Accra Region and one in the Western Region.

The FDA, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday, identified the newly registered manufacturers as: YS Uniforms, MM My Face Mask, DTRT Protective Gown, DTRT Coverall, MWAG Mask, KOA Class Handmade Mask, Kekye Face Mask, and Stitches Face Mask all in the Greater Accra Region.

It said the Authority had put in measures to facilitate the approval process of locally made nose and face masks to ensure their availability on the market.

As part of the measures, the statement said the FDA's laboratory was now working on weekends to fast-track the process of testing and also ensure that there was no backlog.

For effective and adequate protection, the FDA has advised the use of three-layered face/nose masks made up of calico fabric.

Another option, according to the Authority, is the use of two-layered calico with a stiff fabric in between.

The Authority also cautioned the public against using printed-fabric for nose masks as it was dangerous to one's health due to the chemical composition.

It said institutions which had opted for custom-made masks were advised to use calico for the first and second layers and then use the institutions' official cloth for the third or outer layer.

The FDA urged the public to patronise the approved face/nose masks for protection to help minimise the spread of the coronavirus.

---GNA