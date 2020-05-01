ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ventilators Across Selected African Countries...
01.05.2020

Covid-19: Akufo Addo Extends Ghana's Borders Closure By One Month

By Richard Aubyn | A2zgh.com
President Akufo Addo has extended the closure of Ghana’s borders by one month effective from midnight May 4, 2020.

In the president's address on labor day on 1st May 2020, he said the extension of the border closure order is to ensure that there is no risk of importation of COVID-19 into Ghana.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Ghana has increased to 2,074.

This means that 403 new cases have been recorded in the country.

The number of recovered persons has increased to 212.

One more person has also succumbed to the virus, according to the Ghana Health Service. This pegs the death toll at 17.

Richard Aubyn
