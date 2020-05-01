Elite Ladies Club USA fulfills their year-long commitment

Elite Ladies Club USA today has fulfilled their year-long commitment to the Nwamasi Community Clinic in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

At their inauguration in the USA last year, the group raised funds for the Nwamasi Community Clinic to support them with hospital beds and other lifesaving medical equipment’s.

With overwhelming support from their members and the North American Community, the group raised substantial funds to enable them acquire the equipment’s needed at the clinic.

On Wednesday, April 29th, representatives of the Elite ladies club USA presented assorted hospital mattresses, beds, and lifesaving equipment’s worth thousands of dollars to the Nwamasi Community clinic to support them in their health delivery activities.

The team led by Gifty Sarponmaa, Nana Yaa Boateng and Joanna Afriyie made the presentation on behalf of Elite ladies Club USA to Madam Juliana Akomeah Opoku, Principal Physician In Charge of Nwamase clinic

Madam Juliana Akomeah Opoku expressed her profound appreciation to the group for the effort and expressed her desire to put the items to good use.

Elite Ladies Club USA is a nonprofit voluntary organization of highly skilled, selfless, dedicated, and self-motivated young ladies committed to promoting opportunities to support and connect women in the community and other endeavours through mentoring, networking, developing and recognizing excellence.

The group has over the years been engaged in community development and support initiatives.

They have donated clothing to some homeless shelters in the past and embarked on outreach programs at assisted living facilities in Pennsylvania USA.

The core values of the group are to support women and share in their communities both Ghana and the US. By building a strong network connecting women to women in North America and Ghana.

Their initiatives have been successful in strengthening the community through donations and community service. They also play a role in mentoring women in leadership positions in various organizations and entrepreneurship. Ms Patricia Kumah (Lady Smart), Bernice Fynn-Addo, Jemima Hagan, Natasha Osei, Gloria Adu, and Nana Ama Eleonu have been at the forefront in steering the affairs of the Association