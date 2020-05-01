May Day Message

Listen to article

Happy May day to our friends who own businesses. Those who work for themselves, and even those whose livelihood depends on their own hands and skills. We pray for a surge in creativity and innovative thinking in our business.

Kudos to our labour Unions. This is the time to support your own. Some may fall or fold up, but do whatever you can to keep more alive. Every crisis is associated with it own set of innovation; and you should be innovative enough to spice the system.

Indeed we are in difficult times, but you still remain our gallant warriors, in this economic fight.

Ayikoo To You All.

By: Adjei Boakye

Cc: All workers.

# May Day.

# Captains Connekt

# Stay Safe

# Mask Up.

