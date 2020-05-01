Ghana Televises Workers Day Amidst Covid-19

This is because the world is avoiding large assemblies in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 3.3 million people and killed more than 230, 000 worldwide.

Ghana has since Thursday, March 12, recorded 2,074 cases, with 17 deaths. There are, however, 212 recoveries.

In view of the ban on public gatherings, the Trades Union Congress of Ghana (TUC) in collaboration with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation will televise the programme to mark the day.

The theme for the celebration is: “COVID-19 in Ghana: the Impact on Employment and Working Conditions”.

A statement issued by the TUC and signed by Dr Yaw Baah, the Secretary-General, said the televised celebration would enable the leadership of Organised Labour to reach out to all workers with a strong message of solidarity and encouragement.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the special guest of honour, it announced.

The programme would be aired between 0900 hours and 1300 hours.

It urged all workers to stay at home and join the virtual celebration.

International Workers' Day grew out of the 19th-century Labour Movement for worker's rights and an eight-hour workday in the United States.

The Day is celebrated every May 1.

---GNA