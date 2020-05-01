West Gonja Hospital Receives Bottled Water From Regional Minister

The Savannah Regional minister, Mr. Adam Braimah Salifu, has on behalf of the President of Ghana, donated 100 bottled water to the West Gonja Catholic hospital at Damongo in the Savannah Region.

This forms part of efforts to help the facility combat the spread of the novel Coronavirus in the region.

Presenting the liters of water to the management of the hospital,the minister expressed gratitude to the management and staff for keeping the pace in the fight against COVID-19 and urged them to keep up with their good works.

"The Damongo hospital is a treatment or holding center for suspected cases of Covid-19. The welfare and lives of the staff is very paramount to the president of Ghana. This donation is to help improve the health status of the Doctors and Nurses at the hospital,"he stated.

This is the second time the Salaga South MP is making a donation to the hospital.

A few weeks ago, he donated PPE to the hospital on behalf of the managing director of Ghana water company, Dr. Clifford Braimah.

The minister assured that the NPP government, led by His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo, would do everything possible to get the people of the area portal drinking water.

The government according to him, is working tirelessly to make sure the contractors move to the site soon to start the water project.

He noted that in the meantime, the Ghana Water Company was implementing alternative initiatives to provide the people of Damongo with the free water as directed by the president.

The minister appealed to the general public to support the Ghana Health Service in the fight against Covid-19 by adhering to the stipulated protocols.

The donation was supported by Ghana Water Company Ltd.

The hospital's medical Superintendent, Dr. Saadaare Vitalis, who received the donation on behalf of the hospital thanked the president and his government for the great effort being put up in the fight against the pandemic.

He commended the minister for his commitment to the welfare of the health staff in the region.

Dr. Saadaare assured that the staff of the hospital would continue to work to improve the health delivery services to the public.

The donation he disclosed, would help boost their morale.

The Savannah Region has not recorded any Covid-19 case as it stands now and residents are encouraged to practice the measures outlined by the Ghana Health Service and the government to overcome pandemic.

Ghana case count currently stands at 1,671 cases, with 188 recoveries and 11 deaths.