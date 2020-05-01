Ya-Naa, Mion-lana Grateful To Farouk Aliu Mahama For His Development-Oriented Leadership

Listen to article

The Supreme ruler of the Dagbon Kingdom, Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama II, and the Paramount Chief of Mion, Mion Lana Abdulai Mahamadu, have praised Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama for his fabulous efforts in addressing the challenges that face the traditional capital of Dagbon and the Yendi constituency at large.

These commendations came from the Royal Eminences when Mortuary Fridges procured for use at the Yendi Hospital were carted to their Palaces for their inspection, blessings and prayers as an expression of deep respect and recognition of the traditional rulers of the area.

The Ya-Naa said he welcomes such development in the Dagbon kingdom and called on well meaning citizens of the area to walk the path Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has long charted.

His Highness, the Mion-Lana averred that Farouk Aliu Mahama is a generational leader and he is proud of his moves. He said he has come to fill a void and he’s not surprised about what Alhaji Farouk was doing and prayed fervently for him.

The kingly accolades came on the back of the numerous development projects single-handedly undertaken by Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama with the latest being the refurbishment of the Yendi Mortuary and procurement of the morgue fridges.

In the last quarter of last year, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama took up the challenge to transform the dilapidated Yendi mortuary to sanitize, dignify and mordenise the facility for use by all.

The move to restore the operation of the Yendi mortuary facility is to reduce the sufferings of the people and end the 30 years challenge where simple mortuary services could not be accessed.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama is fully committed to using his experience and network to build a Yendi that brings progress and development for all.

The Chief Imam of Yendi, Alhaji Mahama Zakari Baba, led the fridges to the Yendi Hospital and Dr. Abdulai Ayuba of the Hospital received it on behalf of the Hospital.

He, on behalf of the management and staff of the hospital, thanked Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama for what he described as a distinguished support to the hospital and added that the provision of the Mortuary fridges will help to enlist befitting burial to the dead in their last journey to the next world.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, who is an Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate for the Yendi Constituency, spent about Ghc300,000 to procure the items for the facility in addition to renovation works done at the Mortuary to give it a good outlook which has earned him huge commendations from all key stakeholders in the constituency.