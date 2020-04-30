COVID-19: Otiko Djaba Encourages Muslims To Say More Prayers for Ghana

The Executive Director of the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation, Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba has sent warm wishes to all Muslim brothers and sisters undergoing the month-long fasting and prayers.

She requested them to spend more time to pray for Ghana and the rest of the World to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection in a statement issued in solidarity with all Muslims said “this is the time to bring all our challenges and cares to God because He answers prayer. As you fast in faith, devoting yourselves to prayer and fasting, this Ramadan, ask God to hear our prayers and answer us by protecting humankind from this Coronavirus pandemic”.

Dr. Otiko Djaba who has through her Foundation and other partners reached out to many needy persons towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, was hopeful that all other things could fail, but the prayer and fasting of faith offered by God's faithful children would never fail.

She encouraged all Muslims to consecrate themselves and commit fully to the fast and teachings of Islam so that their prayers could be answered during this Ramadan.

Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba was confident that God Almighty [Allah] “would help us to endure, escape and eliminate Coronavirus”.

Ghana has 2,074 with 17 deaths and 212 persons recovered as at April 30, 2020. The Global confirmed cases of COVID-19 stands at 3, 090, 445 and 217, 769 confirmed deaths in 213 Countries.