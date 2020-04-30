MPs Deny Taking GHS120,000 Coronavirus Cash

The leadership of Parliament has denied news that each MP has been given GHS120,000 to fight COVID-19 in their constituencies.

Both the majority and minority sides of the house want the general public to ignore the “fabricated” stories.

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said the news puts lawmakers in bad light, hence the denial.

“I understand that there is a report on social media that Members of Parliament have been paid some amount of money for purposes of COVID-19; 120,000.

“That is inaccurate, it is misleading, it is erroneous and only meant to put members of parliament to ridicule and all kinds of demands from our constituents”, Mr Iddrisu told journalists.

