Deputy MASLOC CEO Abibata Donates To Muslims, Christians In Yendi

An NPP Parliamentary aspirant for Yendi Constituency, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah has once again thrilled the Muslim and Christian communities in the area with over one thousand hampers and other freebies amid the holy month of Ramadan.

This forms part of her periodic religious and personal support to the Muslims and other non-Muslims in critical need.

Each of the neatly designed hampers contained a big bag of tea, two containers of sugar, a tin of milo, 10 tins of ideal milk, a box of oats and two mini packs of dates.

Hajia Abibata also donated maxi bags of sugar and cartons of milk to Chiefs, Imams, opinion leaders, women and youth groups to bolster or cushion them during this COVID-19 period and the month-long fasting and prayers.

The donation was made in the various communities on behalf of Parliamentary Aspirant by her Campaign Team.

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah also the Deputy CEO of MASLOC is on record to have impacted many lives in the Yendi Constituency in recent years aside the regular support she gives during Ramadan and other festivities.

As the only female parliamentary aspirant in the Yendi Constituency and believed to be one of the most favourites, Hajia Abibata has offered jobs to close to 1,500 unemployed youth in various fields, supported women groups to start up their own small-scale businesses and several farmers in the constituency.

Her footprints of timely interventions are also traceable in the health, education, water and sanitation sectors in the Yendi Constituency.

Somewhere last year, Hajia Abibata brought together all the influential women in Yendi and Northern Region during the Mother’s Day celebration and radiantly honoured them with assorted items worth over Sixty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC60,000) including hampers and several freebies. It was in recognition of their roles as mothers who had impacted the lives of their children over the years and contributed to the peace, unity and socio-economic development of Yendi.

The event which was first of its kind, brought together several most influential women including; Hajia Sauda Saeed (Deputy National Women Organizer of the NPP), Hajia Alima Sagito Saeed (Wife of the Northern Regional Minister), Hajia Ayishetu Seidu (MCE for Savulugu), Mrs Adamu Salamatu a.k.a Mama (Chairperson for the occasion), Madam Felicia Tetteh (Northern Region 2nd Vice Chairperson of NPP and MP aspirant for Sagnarigu) and Hajia Adisa Haashmin (Chairperson of Danqauh Ladies).

The rest were; Madam Rabi Salifu (Northern Region Deputy Nasara Coordinator of NPP), Hajia Rahinatu Aziz (Northern Regional Women Organizer of NPP), Madam Sanatu Adamu (Yendi Constituency Women Organizer of NPP) and the various branch women executives among others.

With all these initiatives and support in mind, the beneficiary people of this new donation expressed their profound gratitude to Hajia Abibata after receiving the packages. Almost all the beneficiaries who are already in their prayer and fasting mood could not but to invoke heavenly blessings on the NPP Aspirant to succeed in her avowed quest to lead the good people of Yendi as their Member of Parliament.

Most of the Imams and Chiefs also paid special tributes to Hajia Abibata for her continued sacrifices and generosity towards the people and the Yendi Community.

“We thank Hajia Abibata for her great generosity! We greatly appreciate her donation and her sacrifices. May the Almighty Allah bless and reward her with the parliamentary seat of Yendi constituency.”

On behalf of Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah, the Campaign Team reminded the people to continue to adhere to the President’s directive on COVID-19 and stay safe and alive. They urged them to observe the social distancing protocol, wash their hands with soap under running water, wear nose masks, use hand sanitizer and stay at home.