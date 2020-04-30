UK Grants 1 Year Automatic Visas To All Frontline Health Workers By News Desk LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic The United Kingdom (UK) has granted a one year automatic visa to all frontline health workers combating the coronavirus. The policy also applies to social workers whose visas are due to expire in October. The United Kingdom's Department of Health and Social Care made this in a tweet on April 30. According to the Department,“Frontline health and social care workers with visas due to expire before 1 October 2020 will receive an automatic one year extension.” “This will apply to staff from overseas working as: midwives radiographers social workers pharmacists”, it tweeted. ---Daily Guide CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in GhanaThe UK
