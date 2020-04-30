Disability Group Thanks Donors For Support During Lockdown

Listen to article

A disability group based at Teshie Tsui Bleoo, More Hope for Disabled Foundation, wants to express its profound gratitude to corporate bodies and individuals who supported their members during the recent lockdown.

In a message of gratitude, Mr. Odey Mensah, President of More Hope for Disabled Foundation, said, “Our members were amazed at the response to our appeal for support when the partial lockdown was announced to contain the Coronavirus Disease.”

Mr. Mensah disclosed that, though they needed more to cater for their numerous members, they were greatly satisfied by the expression of love that highly mitigated the effects of the lockdown on them.

“The show of love was great and we owe the donors much gratitude for making time to drop essential items like rice, eggs, oil and cash.

We can’t forget the Gadangme Association of Zaragoza, Spain who gave us GHC1,000.00, the LEKMA Assembly, Dr. Hannah Louisa Bissue, one Alhaji Kartey, Mrs. Sackitey, Dr. Okoe Bright of Green Herbal Scientific Clinic, one Mr. Asare, Hopes of Africa and Major Spio Thompson, among others, who gave us food items and other relief items,” he revealed.

Mr. Mensah also thanked the media, especially modernghana.com and accranews.ga for highlighting their appeal, leading to the support; he said some of the donors preferred anonymity thus their names are omitted. He appealed for more support as they strive to survive during this COVID 19 period.

On the Foundation’s plans for the future, Mr. Mensah said, they are seeking support for their members wishing to go into an apprenticeship and other ventures, with the view to eliminating the idea of dependency and begging.

“We hope the good people of Ghana and corporate bodies would come to our rescue to empower Persons with Disability (PWDs),” he pleaded.

More Hope for Disabled Foundation is an organization of Persons with Disability (PWDs) with a strong desire to empower themselves to play their part in national development.

They are made up of tailors, shoemakers, graphic designers, and other professionals. They seek to create employment opportunities for PWDs in various areas.