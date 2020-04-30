ModernGhanalogo

30.04.2020 Health

Covid-19: Ghana Records 212 Recoveries

By News Desk
1 HOUR AGO
Some 24 more patients who were being treated for Coronavirus (Covid-19) in various health centers across have been declared recovered.

This new addition brings to 212, the total number of recoveries in Ghana as of April, 30.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) announced this in its latest update of the country’s case management.

The patients were confirmed recovered after they tested negative for the virus a second time.

Ghana’s Covid-19 tally is 2,074 cases with 17 deaths.

---Daily Guide

