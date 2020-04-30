ModernGhanalogo

30.04.2020

COVID-19: Ghana's Death Toll Rises To 17 With One New Death

By News Desk
Ghana has recorded another fresh covid-19 related death today Thursday, April 30.

This has increased Ghana's covid-19 death toll to 17.

According to the Ghana Health Service’s (GHS) dedicated website for providing updates on the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the country’s case count has shot up to 2,074.

212 persons have recovered from the disease.

Regional breakdown of cases

Greater Accra Region – 1,795

Ashanti Region – 99

Eastern Region – 70

Central Region – 21

Oti Region – 19

Upper East Region – 19

Volta Region – 16

Northern Region – 13

Upper West Region – 10

Western Region – 9

North East Region – 2

Western North Region – 1

Savannah Region – 0

Bono Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0

