COVID-19: Ghana's Death Toll Rises To 17 With One New Death By News Desk LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Ghana has recorded another fresh covid-19 related death today Thursday, April 30. This has increased Ghana's covid-19 death toll to 17. According to the Ghana Health Service’s (GHS) dedicated website for providing updates on the pandemic. Meanwhile, the country’s case count has shot up to 2,074. 212 persons have recovered from the disease. Regional breakdown of casesGreater Accra Region – 1,795Ashanti Region – 99Eastern Region – 70Central Region – 21Oti Region – 19Upper East Region – 19Volta Region – 16Northern Region – 13Upper West Region – 10Western Region – 9North East Region – 2Western North Region – 1Savannah Region – 0Bono Region – 0Ahafo Region – 0Bono East Region – 0 CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
COVID-19: Ghana's Death Toll Rises To 17 With One New Death
Ghana has recorded another fresh covid-19 related death today Thursday, April 30.
This has increased Ghana's covid-19 death toll to 17.
According to the Ghana Health Service’s (GHS) dedicated website for providing updates on the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the country’s case count has shot up to 2,074.
212 persons have recovered from the disease.
Regional breakdown of cases
Greater Accra Region – 1,795
Ashanti Region – 99
Eastern Region – 70
Central Region – 21
Oti Region – 19
Upper East Region – 19
Volta Region – 16
Northern Region – 13
Upper West Region – 10
Western Region – 9
North East Region – 2
Western North Region – 1
Savannah Region – 0
Bono Region – 0
Ahafo Region – 0
Bono East Region – 0